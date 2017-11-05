Search

Police and paramedics attend town centre incident

The incident in Leigh town centre. Photo by Rachael Dickinson
A section of a town centre has been cordoned off after an incident outside a betting shop.


Police and ambulance crews responded to reports of an adult male having a medical episode outside the William Hill shop in Bradshawgate, Leigh, at around 3pm this afternoon.

The male was taken to hospital but his current condition has not been confirmed.

Inquiries are ongoing and police and working to establish the cause of the incident.