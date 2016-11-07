Police appeal after man’s fatal shooting

Police are looking to speak with a man they believe could hold vital information after a man was shot in Westhoughton.

Shortly before 11.10pm on Thursday, November 3, police were called to Manchester Road, Westhoughton, to what was initially reported as a fail to stop collision.

We are still in the early stages of this investigation and are looking at several lines of inquiry in order to understand exactly what happened leading up to Michael being shot, and establish a motive for such a brutal attack DCI Richard Mortimer

Officers attended and found 28-year-old Michael Blake with a gunshot wound to his leg and a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but sadly died shortly after 10am on Friday, November 4.

Police would like to speak with a man who could hold crucial information after he was believed to have tended to Michael following the shooting.

Officers understand that this man then attended Michael’s family’s home to inform them of his grave injuries, and then went back and attempted to provide first aid.

However, he was not present shortly after police arrived.

This man could be crucial to the investigation and officers are very keen to speak with him.

In addition, police are also appealing to anyone who was in the areas of Wigan Road, Park Road or Church Street around the time of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Mortimer, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We are still in the early stages of this investigation and are looking at several lines of inquiry in order to understand exactly what happened leading up to Michael being shot, and establish a motive for such a brutal attack.

“I would like to appeal directly to the man who administered first aid on Michael after the incident to please get in touch, as your help could prove vital to our attempts to find those responsible.

“In addition, I am asking anyone who was on either Wigan Road, Park Road or Church Street around the time of the shooting to think carefully about whether you saw anything suspicious between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

“As we have already said, witnesses have described seeing Michael get into a light coloured van on Manchester Road shortly before he was shot, so we would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen it in the area around the time of the incident.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2426 of 03/11/16, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.