Police appeal after sexual assault

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted.

At around 5.10pm on Wednesday, December 7, a 29-year-old woman was walking the family dogs on Bolton Road in the direction of the town centre.

This offender targeted a vulnerable person and tried various tactics to gain her trust and take her somewhere less public PC Sue Callinan

As she crossed the road, she was followed by a man she had seen leaning against a wall moments earlier.

He walked alongside her and asked if she would like to go out with him.

The woman was concerned by his behaviour and discreetly called her mum asking her to come and meet her.

As they passed a chemist on Market Street, the man asked the woman to go down an alley with him but she refused.

The man continued to walk alongside the woman before he went into a bookmakers on Market Street.

The woman tried to walk away but he again caught up and asked her to walk down Crab Tree Lane with him.

When the woman refused, the man sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s mother then arrived and the man made off along Alma Street.

Police Constable Sue Callinan, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This offender targeted a vulnerable person and tried various tactics to gain her trust and take her somewhere less public.

“The woman was left shaken by his actions and remains extremely upset.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7124 or 101 and quote the reference number 1700 of 07/12/16.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.