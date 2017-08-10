Police appeal for help to find missing teenager

Police say they are “extremely worried” about a teenager who has gone missing from his home in Wigan.

Damian Howes, 14, was last seen at around 7pm on Friday in Wigan town centre.

We are extremely worried about Damian and need to find him to make sure he is safe and well PC Paddy Stewart

He lives in Appley Bridge, but police believe he may have travelled elsewhere in the UK.

He has links to Croydon, Carlisle, Westcliffe-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea and Chelmsford.

PC Paddy Stewart, of Skelmersdale police, said: “We are extremely worried about Damian and need to find him to make sure he is safe and well.

“If you have seen him, or know where he may be, we would ask that you contact us as soon as possible.

“Similarly, we would urge Damian himself, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know where he is.”

Damian is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of thin build, with short, blond hair. He speaks with a London accent.

He was wearing a grey North Face hoodie and grey North Face tracksuit bottoms with grey and white Nike trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1409 of August 4.