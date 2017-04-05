Police appeal to help find missing schoolboy

Police are appealing for help to find a schoolboy missing for over a week.

Damian Howes, 14, from Wigan was last seen at 11.20am on Monday March 27 during break time at his school on Church Street, Bamber Bridge. It is thought he has walked out and has not returned since.

He may be in the Preston or South Ribble areas but is known to has strong links to London and other places in the South East, particularly Croydon, Hove, Little Hampton, Bexhill-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea and Westerham.

PC Olivia Wiggans from Preston Police said: “We are getting increasingly concerned for Damian’s welfare given the number of days he has been missing and his age.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call us immediately.

“Similarly, Damian, if you are seeing this appeal, please make contact with the police so we know that you are okay.”

Damian is described as white, around 5ft 3ins, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair. He speaks with a London accent and was last seen wearing a navy blue school jumper and black school trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170327-0605.