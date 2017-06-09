Police called over suspicious package at Wigan town hall

Police descended on a street outside Wigan town hall after staff reported a suspicious package.

In the wake of the London and Manchester bombings, no-one was taking anything for granted when they saw the black bin bag with brown tape on it in Hewlett Street as they came into work at 7.45am on Thursday morning.

Officers were quickly at the scene and soon ascertained that the package was harmless and it was disposed of.

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “A suspicious package, which turned out to be nothing of concern, was reported near Wigan Town Hall this week and, thanks to the rapid police response, vigilance of our staff and professional way the situation was handled, it was resolved in a very short space of time.

“Following the tragic incidents in London and at Manchester Arena we need to stay safe, continue to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police on 999 or to the Anti-Terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321.”

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers had been called to Hewlett Street early on Thursday morning, that a bin bag and brown tape had been identified as suspcious by a caller but officers had quickly established that it posed no threat. No cordon was set up nor evacuations ordered and the matter was resolved within an hour.