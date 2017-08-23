Police chopper hunts night-time thief

Alarmed Wigan residents took to social media this morning after a police helicopter circled houses in the early hours.

A police helicopter search took place around the Gathurst Lane area in Shevington in the early hours of Wednesday morning as officers searched for a burglar. Wigan Police were called to reports of a burglary on Greaves Wood, off Gathurst Lane at around 1.40am and were supported by the helicopter as they searched on foot.

A stolen car was discovered at the scene and a suspect was found hiding underneath a vehicle, it is unknown whether this was the stolen vehicle. Once apprehended, the 33-year-old man was taken into custody where he is still being kept.

The commotion woke dozens of Shevington residents, who were watching the drama unfold. GMP Wigan West released a statement saying that it had been a “busy night for the team.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 139 of Wednesday August 23.

Later in an unrelated incident, a house was reportedly targeted by two men with screwdrivers.

Emma Lou posted on Facebook: “Just had two masked men around the house at around 2.45am one came into the house. Luckily one of us was downstairs and scared them off. They did have what we think were screwdrivers in their hands. Having a look around the street another residents door was wide open but nothing taken. Lock your doors.”