Police discover blade in jeans

A woman who had a large kitchen knife hidden down her trousers at Wigan’s police station has been jailed.

Rebecca Oxley, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife blade in a public place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard the 43-year-old was arrested for breaching a supervision order which she was subject to after leaving prison for a previous offence.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, told magistrates that Oxley was strip searched on arrival at the Robin Park Road station as officers suspected she may have had illegal substances on her.

However, they instead found a 12-inch blade concealed down one of the legs of her trousers.

Oxley admitted the offence in interview and also accepted she had breached the post-sentence supervision order when she was brought before the bench.

Defending, Bob Toppin said Oxley had a long history of serious problems with addiction and mental illness and she accepted there was no alternative to putting her in custody.

However, he did query exactly how the situation on June 1 at Wigan police station had arisen.

Mr Toppin said: “You do wonder how the knife got as far as the police station but it has happened.

“This is a sad case. She has nowhere to live, mental health issues and long-standing drug problems.

“Put all that together with lack of a compliance with the supervision order and she has painted herself into a corner I can’t extricate her from.

“She has admitted having the knife and wasn’t brandishing it or threatening anyone with it.”

The magistrates sentenced Oxley to a total of eight weeks custody, with the sentences for having the knife and breaching the order set to run concurrently.

The bench also imposed a £115 victim’s surcharge.

n A drug user brought before magistrates for possession of methadone is now receiving it on prescription, a court heard.

Police found Ryan Charlton, 32, had two unlabelled brown bottles with him on Tuesday, April 4.

He had been wanted for perverting the course of justice, Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard.

Charlton, of Albert Street, Newtown, was given a suspended prison sentence with a drug rehabilitation requirement for the offence.

The police tested the contents of the bottle and on Wednesday he pleaded guilty to possession of methadone, a class A controlled drug.

Bill Pearson, defending, told magistrates that Charlton had since been prescribed methadone.

He said: “He was using drugs and getting them illicitly at the time and he is now prescribed it.”

Magistrates sentenced Charlton to a conditional discharge for 18 months. He must also pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.