Police helicopter out in burglar hunt

Alarmed Wigan residents took to social media yesterday morning after a police helicopter circled houses in the early hours.

A police helicopter search took place around the Gathurst Lane area in Shevington in the early hours of yesterday morning as officers searched for a burglar.

Wigan Police were called to reports of a burglary on Greaves Wood, off Gathurst Lane, at around 1.40am and were supported by the helicopter as they searched on foot.

A stolen car was discovered at the scene and a suspect was found hiding underneath a vehicle, it is unknown whether this was the stolen vehicle. A 33-year-old man has been arrested.

Police are also investigating a burglary at the Head Management hair salon on Broad o’th’ Lane in which top-of-the-range equipment including GHD hair tongs were stolen the same night.

The helicopter commotion woke dozens of Shevington residents, who watched the drama unfold.

Anyone with details is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 139 of August 23.

Later, in an unrelated incident, a house was reportedly targeted by two men with screwdrivers.

Emma Lou posted on Facebook: “Just had two masked men around the house at around 2.45am one came into the house.

“Luckily one of us was downstairs and scared them off. They did have what we think were screwdrivers in their hands.

“Having a look around the street another residents door was wide open but nothing taken. Lock your doors.”