Police hunt sex attacker

Police appealing for information after a 17-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in Wigan.

At around 1.40am on Sunday, August 6, the victim was walking on Ormskirk Road in the direction of UpHolland Labour Club when he was approached by a man.

This is clearly a very concerning incident which has left the victim shaken and upset

The offender started speaking to the boy before he touched him inappropriately.

The victim pushed the attacker away, before the man attempted to assault him again.

Despite asking the attacker to leave him alone, the man grabbed the boy around the head, with the teenager punching him. The offender then made off from the scene in the direction of The Buffs pub.

The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall, aged in his 30s to 40s and of stocky build. He was wearing a flyweight blue rain jacket, blue baggy jeans and black shoes.

Det Con Pete Reil, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is clearly a very concerning incident which has left the victim shaken and upset.

“Despite asking to be left alone on several occasions, the attacker has sexually assaulted the boy, before grabbing the teenager around the head. It was only after the victim fought the man off that he was left alone.

“The description of the offender involved is very good and we believe someone must know who this man is. If you recognise him, contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SB1703433.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.