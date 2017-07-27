Police hunt woman following Haydock Park assault

Detectives have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to following reports of an assault at Haydock Park.

At approximately 10pm on Friday, July 7 a 41 year-old man and a 36 year-old woman reported that they had been attending a music concert at the racecourse when a fight had broken out.

The man reported he had been assaulted by another man and the woman had been assaulted by a woman, resulting in an injury to her eye.

A 26 year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of s47 assault. He has been released under investigation.

Officers have issued an image of a woman who they believe could help them with their enquiries.

They would ask anyone who recognises the woman, or the woman herself, to contact officers on 0151 777 6041.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police on the same number or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.