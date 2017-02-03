Police make a stand against hate crime

Greater Manchester is coming together to take a stand against hate crime as part of a week of action to raise awareness, challenge perceptions and promote tolerance and respect.

Events will take place across the force area to raise awareness of hate crime, encourage reporting and bring communities together to challenge it. There will also be a hard-hitting radio campaign to challenge perceptions of what hate crime is and urge people to speak out.

This is the fifth annual Hate Crime Awareness Week, supported by police, local authorities, other partner and voluntary agencies, and communities.

This year, Police and Crime Commissioner Tony Lloyd has allocated £10,000 to Wigan and every other local authority area to support hate crime work in the community.

He said: “Hate crime destroys lives and divides communities. It has no place in Greater Manchester: a proud, diverse region that welcomes people who stand for hope, not for hate, no matter who they are, where they’re from, who they love or what they believe. This week is a powerful show of what can be achieved when we all stand together against hatred and prejudice, bringing communities together to celebrate our diversity and encourage tolerance and respect.”

British Transport Police, who police the railway, will be at Manchester Piccadilly station, talking with the public about their campaign to fight hate crime, and how to report an incident if they witness it or experience it. Officers will patrol the station handing out leaflets, explaining what BTP is doing to tackle hate crime.