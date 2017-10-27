Police make drugs arrest after crash in Wigan

A man is being investigated for a drugs offence after a car smashed into the side of a truck carrying a static caravan.

The 32-year-old was arrested by police on Thursday morning after they attended reports of a collision outside The Globe pub in High Street, Standish, shortly before 9.15am.

On arrival, officers found the man with minor injuries, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion with intent to supply.

An eyewitness spoke to the Post about the moment the collision happened.

“I was stood at the bus stop by the police station waiting for the bus to work and I saw the wagon approaching,” he said.

“It had to pull out a touch to go around an illegally parked transit van.

“The wagon pulled out fully and started to manoeuvre slowly out.

“Seconds later the car came flying down High Street and clearly misjudged the gap, it swerved massively and mounted the pavement alongside The Globe and went straight under the wagon.

“He climbed out the passenger side and proceeded to begin pointing at and arguing with the truck driver.

“It took the police about 15 minutes to attend and about another 15 minutes to move the wagon.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 490 of 26/10/17.

Alternatively, the public can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.