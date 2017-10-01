Police probe after woman stabbed in broad daylight

An investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed in the neck in public.

Officers were called to Woodhouse Lane in Beech Hill, Wigan shortly after 2pm today (Sunday) to reports of an assault.

On arrival, they found a female victim with an injury to the neck.

She was taken to hospital following the incident, which appears to have taken place outside a branch of Farm Foods. The extent of her injuries are not yet known.

A male was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police have appealed for anyone with information on the incident to contact the non-emergency number 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.