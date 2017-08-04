Police probe deliberate fire at halfway house

A man has been detained on suspicion of starting a fire at a halfway house.

Fire crews from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley were called to the Railway Road Project on Findlay Street shortly before 8pm last night (Thursday).

Firefighters tackled the kitchen at the block of flats, which acts as a refuge centre for homeless people, for around one hour.

A search was done of all the individual rooms to ensure everyone was out safely, at which point one male was detained by police on suspicion of deliberately igniting the fire.

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for comment.