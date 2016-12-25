Police probe into ‘good’ care home

A police investigation is ongoing at a Wigan care home which has recently been handed an inspection boost, it has emerged.

High Peak Lodge in Leigh received a new rating of “Good” from health regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after it was re-inspected in October, eight months after it was deemed to be inadequate.

The police probe has come to light having been referenced as part of the CQC report, published this week.

An investigation was launched in June prompted by concerns about the care and support received by a person using the service before their death.

A statement from the care home said: “We are continuing to support the police in their investigation. Whilst this continues it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The most recent inspection found the service had improved since earlier in the year and the home was meeting all of its regulatory requirements.

There were no current concerns with the care provided to people living at the home, the report added.

As a result of the improvements the home was rated as “Good” in all five areas, safety, effectiveness, leadership, caring and responsive and taken out of special measures.

The home was one of seven to be rated as inadequate in 2016 and third to have been re-rated.

The statement from High Peak Lodge added: “We are delighted that the CQC’s new report showing the home is Good in all categories, it reflects our team’s commitment to providing high quality care every day.

“We have worked really hard to ensure the home is a great place to live, to work in and to visit, and we are particularly grateful for all of the positive feedback from residents, relatives and loved ones.

“The health and wellbeing of the people we support is our absolute priority. We are dedicated to maintaining and building upon the high standards of care and support provided at the home, now and in the future.”

During the latest inspection, both staff and patients said staffing levels had improved and was sufficient to meet the residents’ needs.

Patients said they felt safe and relatives raised no concerns about the safety of their family members and were positive about the level of care provided.

Meals were observed to be a positive experience and staff were seen to be caring and treated people with kindness, dignity and respect.