Police probe into horrific restaurant car smash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car smashed into the front of a popular restaurant.

At around 6.20am on Thursday August 24, police were called to reports that a car had collided with a building in Standish.

A grey Seat Ibiza was travelling along Preston Road, when it collided with the Olive Garden Restaurant.

The road was shut to allow emergency services to attend to the driver, who was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around this incident.

Police Constable Antony Hannon of GMP’s Specialist Operations, said: “This man has sustained serious injuries and is still being cared for in hospital.

“We have begun enquiries locally to understand how this situation unfolded, but I need the public to help us get a full picture of what happened.

“If you saw anything in the area that could help our investigation, or if you have dashcam footage along Preston Road around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 341 of 24/08/17, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.