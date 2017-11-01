Police probe into supermarket robbery

Staff and customers were left terrified after robbers launched a late night raid on a supermarket.

Robbers barged into the Tesco Express in Whelley at around 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday), a short while before its scheduled closing time at 11pm.

No staff or customers were hurt during the incident. It is not yet known what the suspects attempted to steal, but it is believed they have been apprehended.

The store reopened this morning at 10.15am.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.