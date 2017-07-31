Police probe into suspicious car fire

Police have launched an investigation after a car caught fire.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service crews from Hindley were called to reports of a vehicle fire at around 11.20pm yesterday (Sunday), on Ince Hall Avenue, Ince.

A member of the fire crew said the car, believed to be a Ford Fiesta, had been dumped close to the canal side. Crews tackled the blaze for around 40 minutes.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 of the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.