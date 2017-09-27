Search

Police seal off lane after discovery of body

The junction of Leyland Lane Mill Lane and Hall Lane, Wigan
A body has been discovered by a dog walker in a wooded area in Wigan.

Police and an ambulance crew are in attendance after a person is understood to have been discovered hanging in the Hall Lane area.

The emergency services have closed off the area from Leyland Mill Lane while the incident is dealt with.

The discovery is believed to have been made by a dog walker and there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.