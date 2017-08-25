Police seek help to catch violent robbers

Police are hunting armed men who brought terror to their victims in two separate incidents in their own home.

The first occurred on Monday evening when a petrified mum was held at knifepoint in her bedroom by an intruder who broke into the family home in Whitley Crescent. She was thrown to the floor, kicked in the face and slashed as she tried to fight of the violent fiend.

Shocked detectives have described the assault as “brutal” and have urged the publc to help them catch the assailant described as white, in his late 20s with a short dark beard and a Wigan accent.

The offender gained entry through the front door of the house before threatening the 65-year-old woman with a knife in her bedroom.

The attacker demanded money and car keys before injuring the victim’s hand with the knife as she defended herself.

The man threw the woman on the ground and kicked her in the face, leaving her with severe bruising across her face and body, a burst lip, and knife wounds to her fingers. The injured woman is recovering at home in the care of her family.

The offender then fled empty handed, police believe on foot.

Detective Constable Andrew Hill, from Wigan CID, said: “This was a brutal attack that has left the victim terrified in her own home. “We are doing everything we can to find the cruel man responsible for inflicting this awful ordeal on an innocent woman.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2326 of 21 August 2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers,

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Wednesday morning a woman was reportedly targeted by two men with screwdrivers at her home in the Gathurst Road area of Shevington.

Emma Lou posted on Facebook: “Just had two masked men in the house at around 2.45am one came into the house. “Luckily one of us was downstairs and scared them off.

“They did have what we think were screwdrivers in their hands.

“Having a look around the street another residents door was wide open but nothing taken. Lock your doors.”