Police step up hunt for bedroom attacker

Police have stepped up their inquiries following the brutal attack on a woman in the bedroom of her own home.

The terrified victim was held at knifepoint during an armed robbery at her house in Whitley last week, thrown to the floor kicked and punched and slashed with a knife as she tried to gend off her cruel attacker.

At 10.30pm on Monday August 21, police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary on Whitley Crescent,

The offender gained entry through the front door of the house before threatening the 65-year-old woman with a knife in her bedroom.

The attacker demanded money and car keys before injuring the victim’s hand with the knife as she defended herself.

The brute then threw the ladyon the ground and kicked her in the face, leaving her with severe bruising across her face and body, a burst lip, and knife wounds to her fingers.

The offender then fled empty handed.

He has been described as white, in his late 20s, with a short dark beard.

He wore a black waterproof jacket with the hood up over his face and spoke with a local Wigan accent.

Detective Constable Andrew Hill, from Wigan CID, said: “This was a brutal attack that has left the victim terrified in her own home.

“We are doing everything we can to find the cruel man responsible for inflicting this awful ordeal on an innocent woman.

“We believe he fled the victim’s house on foot and are hoping that someone in the area may have seen something suspicious.

“I would ask that anybody who thinks they may know something that can assist with our investigation or recognises the description of the offender to please get in touch.”

Police insist that any detail, no matter how small it may seem could help them catch the attackler and are urging people to contact them.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2326 of 21 August 2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.