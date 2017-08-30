Police urge Wiganers - think before you phone!

Police are urging the Wigan public to make the right choice and consider all the options for getting in touch or finding information from them.

Designed to help locals get the best help as quickly as possible and not waste valuable force resources, the “4 step rule” asks residents to consider who they call about an issue, if information is already readily available or whether they should be calling 101 or 999.

The force’s new website and an online chat functionality gives locals different contact methods and it is now asking them to think before they pick up the phone.

Assistant Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine from GMP said: “At a time when we’re working to ensure we are focused on keeping people safe, we are always looking to find new ways to work more efficiently and effectively.

“We need to encourage people to think a little differently than they have before – calling us on 101 is often people’s go-to reaction when they need advice outside of an emergency. We want to help people realise that there is already lots of information out there, that sometimes there are more appropriate or specialist services available but that ultimately, we will always be on hand if someone needs us.

“We are committed to supporting the people of Greater Manchester, and want to provide the best service we possibly can. We all need to work together to achieve this.”

GMP received 1.5 million calls in the year leading up to July 2017.

Follow the 4 step rule… which one is best for you?:

Step 1: Is it a police issue? Or is there another service that is better suited? Take a look at our most asked questions for advice on who is best to help you at www.gmp.police.uk/gmp4u.

Step 2. Is the information already on our website? We’ve got lots of crime prevention advice and information on your local neighbourhood policing team at gmp.police.uk. There’s also a place for you to ask us a quick question if you need to.

Step 3. Has a crime already happened, and you want to report it? Do you want to share some information with us? Call 101.

Step 4. Is a crime happening right now, or is a life or property at risk? Call 999 right away.