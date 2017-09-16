Police warn of fake council worker scam

Wigan police officers are warning residents to be on their guard after three people tried to get into properties posing as council-hired solicitors.

Two woman and a man reportedly turned up at a Marsh Green home claiming to be solicitors working on behalf of Wigan Council, stating they wished to inspect the property for damp.

GMP Wigan West released a statement saying: "They explained to the householder that Wigan Council had outsourced this work to their company. This was a false claim. The bogus officials asked the householder for national insurance numbers, NHS numbers and personal details including date of birth and email accounts.

Please be aware of this when visitors attend your address stating they are from official companies and check their identity cards. If you feel uncomfortable please report this to police and do not let them into your address."

Anyone who notices suspicious behaviour can report it to the police non-emergency line on 101.