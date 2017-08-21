Police: We are tackling drugs issue

Police officers have insisted they are getting illegal drugs off the street in Wigan town centre after policies were queried by a former door boss.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spoke out after Mick Lyons, who previously kept the peace in the middle of Wigan, questioned whether officers and security companies were still working closely enough together.

Mr Lyons said in his day drugs would be confiscated, placed in a safe and then the police would be called to remove the substances from circulation.

GMP has insisted co-operation between venues and the police is still strong and said the force has recently had success in tackling the trade in illegal drugs.

PC Clive Rigby, the delegated licensing officer for GMP in Wigan, said: “We work very closely with venues and licensees across Wigan to help stop drugs being circulated and take them off the streets for good.

“We conduct visits to town centre venues in Wigan and Leigh, attend pub watch meetings and collect seized drugs when we are informed of them.

“Once we have them, they are brought back to the station and booked in in the usual way.

“We encourage all venues to inform us when they seize drugs so that we can ensure they are dealt with appropriately as quickly as possible and, within the last few months, a number of arrests for possession of controlled drugs have been made: a direct result of this partnership working.

“We work hard to tackle illegal drug use and supply across Wigan and Leigh and will continue to work alongside venues to ensure people are able to enjoy a safe evening when out enjoying our night-time economy.”

Wigan town centre has recently been in the spotlight after crime statistics showed booze-fuelled anti-social behaviour was still on the rise.