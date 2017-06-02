One Minute Manifesto: Alex Williams

Welcome to one Minute Manifesto

Ahead of the June 8 general election, WiganToday is launching a One Minute Manifesto video series.

Alex Williams

Each candidate in Wigan, Leigh and Makerfield constituencies has been invited to take part.

As the series proved successful in 2015, this year’s 13 hopefuls have been tasked with providing a concise 60 second video round-up of why they deserve your vote.

Here is Alex Williams - Conservative candidate for Wigan - with his One Minute Manifesto ...