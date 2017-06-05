One Minute Manifesto: Yvonne Fovargue

Welcome to One Minute Manifesto.

Ahead of the June 8 general election, WiganToday is launching a One Minute Manifesto video series.

Yvonne Fovargue

Each candidate in Wigan, Leigh and Makerfield constituencies has been invited to take part.

As the series proved successful in 2015, this year’s 13 hopefuls have been tasked with providing a concise 60 second video round-up of why they deserve your vote.

Here is Yvonne Fovargue - Labour candidate for Makerfield - with her One Minute Manifesto ...