Question Time coming to Wigan

One of the best-known current affairs programmes on television is coming to Wigan.

Flagship BBC show Question Time will be held in the borough on May 4, the day Greater Manchester goes to the polls to elect its mayor.

Details of the venue or panel are yet to be released but budding audience members can already apply for seats through the BBC website.

Hosted by David Dimbleby, the programme sees political big guns battle it out on the big issues of the day and respond to questions put to them by the audience.

The borough has previously hosted the programme’s radio counterpart Any Questions? at Winstanley College in 2015 and at St Peter’s RC High School in Orrell in 2011.