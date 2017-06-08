Polling stations open for 2017 general election

Polling stations across Wigan borough have opened for the 2017 general election.

Registered constituents have until 10pm to vote across Wigan, Leigh and Makerfield.

Results are expected in the early hours of Friday morning. Wigan Today and the Leigh Observer will be providing live coverage from the counts at Robin Park and the Leigh Sports Village.

Residents have also been issued with a reminder that they do not need their polling cards in order to vote.

13 candidates are standing across the three constituencies. The Labour party, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have fielded candidates in each, Ukip in two and the Green Party in one.

There is also one independent candidate standing in Makerfield.

