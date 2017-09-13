Power cut hits homes and businesses

Residents woke up to find themselves without electricity after several power cuts.

Homes and businesses in the Leigh area lost their electricity supply for several hours this morning.

The power cut hit 884 properties at 5.54am, but the supply was restored to 792 of those just a minute later.

Electricity North West said its engineers were working to fix the problem, which was caused by an underground fault.

The rest of the properties had their electricity supply restored by 7.42am.

However, calls were being made an hour later to report another power cut in the area.

In a separate incident, Storm Aileen led to another power cut in Leigh overnight.

Electricity North West said 1,067 customers in Leigh, Buxton and Macclesfield had been affected and its engineers would work throughout the morning to continue to restore power to the remaining 256 customers.



Operation director Mark Williamson said: “We were well prepared for Storm Aileen and I’m happy to report that we have now restored power to the majority of customers affected throughout the night and we are operating as business as usual.



“We will continue to monitor the weather and our engineers are working to restore power to any customers who remain without power, but thankfully the winds seem to be reducing and we are confident of restoring all supplies today.”



There was a Met Office amber weather warning for severe gales of 65 to 75mph and a yellow warning for rain in the North West.

The storm caused a tree on Chorley Road in Parbold to fall, blocking it in both directions between Stony Lane and Robin Lane, near Fairhurst Hall Lodge.

Drivers have been advised to seek an alternative route.