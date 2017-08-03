Power cuts affect 11,000 homes

Leigh residents were plunged into darkness last night during power cuts which affected more than 11,000 homes.

House alarms chimed out across residential streets in Leigh and Tyldesley just before 9pm after two faults in electricity lines caused temporary outages.

Warrington Road residents, in Leigh, reported that the power in the area was only out for around two minutes, whereas other areas were affected for up to 12.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: “One of the faults was resolved within three minutes, which put the power back on for 6,000 customers.

“The second cut took a little longer to fix for the remaining 5,000 service users as it required manual intervention.”