Praise for nurse who helped teenagers after bicycle crash

A mum has thanked an off-duty nurse who cared for her son after an accident in Wigan town centre.

Paddy Brady, 14, had been riding on the handlebars of his friend’s bike when they collided with a car on Hallgate, near Wigan bus station, at 5.55pm on Wednesday.

The car was pulling out and only thought to be travelling at around 10mph, but both boys were injured.

Several people passing by stopped to help, including a nurse thought to be on her way home from work at Aintree University Hospital.

Paddy’s mum Helen, who lives in Ince, said: “She looked after both boys until the ambulance arrived. I didn’t get chance to thank her because I got in the ambulance and went. I want to say thank you for looking after them. If she hadn’t been there, anything serious could have happened.”

The emergency services were called and the road closed. Both boys were taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital but have since been discharged and are recovering at home.

Helen said: “Paddy is fine. He has torn ligaments in his ankle. He had neck X-rays and chest X-rays. He was in shock.”

She said she had spoken to the other boy’s mother and he had suffered a broken collarbone and knee injury.

His friend’s mother had contacted Helen to tell her what had happened and she rushed to Wigan town centre.

And she is now relieved that the boys’ injuries were not much worse.

Helen said: “I’m really relieved. It was the most frightening experience. I just imagined all kinds.”

She said the police had told her it was simply an accident with no-one to blame.

A police spokesman confirmed the driver of the car remained at the scene and was not arrested.

Witness Richard Ingle, 34, from Standish, confirmed the accidental nature of the incident.

He said: “Both parties were blind-sided by a parked car. I was first to the injured boys and tried to help as best I could but I was glad a qualified nurse was there who happened to have plenty of kit to take over.”