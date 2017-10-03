Prehistoric fun for all as dinosaurs roam town

Wigan likes to think of itself as a forward-looking kind of place.



But for one day only it put that to one side and rolled back the clock to times when giant lizards roamed the earth!

Alan Horne shows off the newly hatched baby dinosaur

Large crowds gathered in Wigan town centre to see giant animatronic dinosaurs and prehistoric men go walkabout. Paul Flanagan and Alan Horne put on the Jurassic Park-type family show called Dinosaur Invasion in Market Place.

A large triceratops was perhaps the star attraction - and onlookers were thrilled to get up close and personal with it - but children particularly warmed to the baby dinosaur and egg which hatched for them. Pre-Hee Men Crazy Cavemen also caused comedy mayhem throughout the town.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that Wigan shoppers have had a dino experience. Last year a tyrannosaurus rex was the star of the show.