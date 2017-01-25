Primary schools shut due to water leak

Four primary schools have been forced to shut following a major water leak.

Pupils in Hindley Green and their parents were told this morning (Wednesday) that there would be no lessons due to supply problems.

Sacred Heart Primary School, Hindley Green Primary School, St John’s Church of England Primary School and Bickershaw Primary School all closed due to the leak.

Some schools tried to open but were forced to cancel their schedule for the day.

The Swan Lane school announced it was shut on Twitter and apologised to parents for any inconvenience.

All the schools are expected to re-open as normal on Thursday morning.

Homes across Hindley Green and Leigh and residents in the WN2 postcode are all affected by the leak, which was detected on Alder Lane in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Some people are believed to have no water supply altogether, while others found only a trickle coming from their taps.

United Utilities engineers arrived on site at 8.15am to begin repairs and hope to get water flow back to normal again as soon as possible.