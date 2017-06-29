Probe begins into flats fire

An investigation is under way after a fire broke out on the second floor of a block of flats in Wigan.

The emergency services were called to Logwood Place, Worsley Hall, shortly before 8am today (Thursday).

Video of the fire shows flames roaring out of the windows of the building, which backs onto Robin Park Road.

Firefighters from Wigan, Hindley and Leigh stations attended to tackle the blaze.

It had started on a communal landing on the second floor of the flats and three adults had to be led to safety by fire crews.

The blaze spread to the roof and caused extensive damage to the outside of the building.

The aftermath of the fire

But fire doors appear to have helped to stop it spreading further.

The fire service's incident commander Mark Murphy said: "The fire doors to each flat have kept the fire at bay.

"There were two residents assisted by the ambulance service for a precautionary check-up."

An ambulance service spokesman said the two people had breathed in smoke, but appeared to be okay and did not go to hospital.

The fire rages

Several fire crews remained on Logwood Place later in the morning, along with police officers looking into the cause of the blaze.

Representatives from gas and electricity companies assessed the safety of the supplies and Wigan Council staff attended to help residents who may need rehoming.