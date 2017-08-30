Proms in the Park is back!

Dig out those Union Jack flags, break out the bunting and cut those cucumber sandwiches ... it’s time from Proms in the Park.

That Great British musical tradition returns to Mesnes Park, Wigan, this Saturday (Sept 2) for what’s sure to be another great night out.

Enjoy the sounds of Tyldesley Brass Band al fresco style with an evening of great musical entertainment for all the family plus a fabulous firework finale! Licensed bar and BBQ will also be open.

Martin Turner, from Inspiring healthy lifestyle said: “Proms in the Park are always popular events and Mesnes Park is a fantastic venue. They’re a great chance for families and friends to come together and enjoy an evening that really celebrates our British musical heritage. If you can’t make Mesnes this weekend, don’t forget Proms in the Park in Pennington, Leigh is just a week later.”

As always the event will feature a mix of traditional tunes such as Land of Hope and Glory and the National Anthem culminating in a firework feast.

There’s still time to bag your tickers in advance or pay on the door. Gates open at 6pm with the band on stage at 7.45pm.

Advance ticket prices (1st August - 1st September)

Adults - £10

Children (5-15 years) - £7

Family (2 adults, 2 children) - £28

Concession (65 & over) - £7

Carers - £7

Under age 4 - free

For tickets call the Box Office on 01942 828 508 or buy online here