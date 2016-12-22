Protective film to stop glass pane drop after scare

Long-term safety measures will be put in place at Wigan’s Life Centre following a major scare earlier this year when a glass pane plummeted 20ft.

An investigation, launched in the immediate aftermath of the July incident, has now concluded.

The Observer understands a protective film will be applied to the panels of the glass fronted building so that if the panes do shatter they will not fall.

Tragedy was averted in July when quick-thinking staff heard a pane shatter and made sure no-one was underneath it when he fell to the floor.

It was the second time a glass panel had fallen from the outer structure, the first being back in 2014, prompting concerns surges in temperature had caused the glass to warp and then shatter.

The town hall has not commented on whether temperature changes have been identified as the cause of the design defect.

The main entrance to the Life Centre, off Believe Square, was temporarily closed off to the public following the scare but was soon re-opened with scaffolding used to shore up the structure.

It prompted Conservative leader of the opposition Coun Mike Winstanley to call for a safety review.

Wigan Council built the Life Centre as part of a private-finance initiative (PFI) and are therefore tenants of the building.

Local authority bosses have been working alongside owners Equitex in the intervening months.

The council has not commented on the latest developments but Penny McGinty, assistant director for leisure and property, has previously said: “The safety of visitors and our staff is our first priority and a number of measures to protect everyone’s safety based on expert advice have already been put in place.

“As tenants both Wigan Council and Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles are working with the building owners who are continuing to investigate what was the cause of these incidents.”

Following the July incident, an eye-witness told the Observer: “I must commend the staff who acted quickly and professionally, if it wasn’t for them there could have been a death, they have probably saved a life.

“The panel fell mostly intact, I had a very clear view. It’s falling about 20ft, if someone had been underneath it would have killed them.

“At first I thought it was vandals at ground-level and I was looking up at the panel when it fell.”