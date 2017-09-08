Pub’s fun day for community stalwart

A pub hosted an unusual fun day involving an array of inflatables in memory of the popular husband of a former mayor.

The Wellfield Hotel in Beech Hill staged an elaborate family-friendly event with huge blow-up obstacles, bouncy tunnels, ball pools and other attractions.

Eight-year-old Caitlin Disley rides the bucking bronco at the Beech Hill fun day

The whole day was held to remember Terry Cullen, who died while consort to Coun Phyll Cullen during her mayoral year.

The fun day, which also included games such as bucking broncos, was held on what would have been Terry’s birthday.

Among the locals enjoying the revelry was the current first citizen Coun Bill Clarke and Mayoress Joan Clarke.

Landlord Chris Tolley held the day at the Beech Hill pub as Coun Cullen was a big supporter of the campaign to rescue the building and ensure it re-opened as a watering hole under community control.

Coun Cullen said: “I think it was a lovely gesture. Chris promised an unusual fun day and I’ve certainly never heard of anything like it before.

“It was very well attended with a lot of people there and that was very moving.”