Public get their say on health hub plan

Residents were given the opportunity to have their say on plans to transform Ashton Town Hall into a health centre at a consultation event.

Developers One Partnership and Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) held an all-day drop-in event at Ashton Library inviting people to see the proposal and ask questions.

The team behind the project wants to knock down the town hall and create a medical hub housing two GPs practices, a pharmacy and facilities for community health services.

The drop-in event was also attended by local councillors and Wigan Council representatives and the developers afterwards said the event had been a success.

A spokesman for One Partnership said: “We are really pleased that so many of the local residents have called in to the library today to talk to us and our partners from Wigan Borough CCG and council to share their comments on the proposed scheme.”

Labour elected representative Coun Nigel Ash, who supported the consultation event along with his party colleagues Coun Jennifer Bullen and Coun Bill Clarke, said: “Ashton has waited over a decade for a medical centre and we now have the realistic prospect of a state-of-the-art health centre for the residents I represent.”

Despite near-unanimous agreement that Ashton needs a new health centre, creating the hub on the old town hall site has not met with universal acclaim, with some concerned about lack of parking and its proximity to a school.