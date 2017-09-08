Public gets say on post office’s proposed move

Royal Mail bosses are proposing to move a Leigh Post Office to a new nearby location where it will open as a modern open-plan local-style branch with extended opening hours.



The proposed new location is at McColls in The Centre, Higher Fold. This is just 40m away from the current base on the same road.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Should the move go ahead, the branch would open seven days a week, 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday. This would offer an impressive extra 59 hours of Post Office service every week, including all-day Sunday and Saturday afternoon. The branch would open significantly earlier and would close later every day.

The proposed move, in agreement with the current postmaster, is part of major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

The consultation with customers closes on October 12.