Public transport safety blitz is launched

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has announced a major investment in the safety of area’s public transport system.

The TravelSafe Partnership (TSP), a multi-agency approach set up to tackle and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour on the region’s bus and tram networks, is set to be bolstered by dozens more officers, with an increased staff presence particularly in the evening and at weekends.

The new Metrolink operator, KeolisAmey, has introduced 900 hours per week of additional security support onto the tram network after taking over the running of the UK’s largest light rail system at the weekend.

This equates to 24 new TravelSafe Officers (TSOs) who are Security Industry Authority accredited.

And yesterday the first of 50 new Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) which are joining the TSP, began their dedicated patrolling of the transport network. They will be further supported by a new police sergeant and four constables.

Mr Burnham said: “I am committed to making Greater Manchester’s public transport system one of the safest.

“I promised to prioritise a greater staffing presence on our public transport in the evenings and early mornings and today we are delivering on that promise. This announcement marks not only an investment in the safety of the network, but a clear move towards promoting Greater Manchester as a great place to visit and supporting our thriving nightlife.”

The TSP uses intelligence and crime and ASB data from contributing operators to help target patrols in the necessary areas at key times.

It also has a programme of engagement with the community to tackle and understand the root causes of anti-social behaviour.