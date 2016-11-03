Pupil, 11, hit by car outside school

A schoolgirl has been hit by a car outside a primary school.

An 11-year-old girl suffered a leg injury after she was struck by the car outside St David’s Primary School on Copperas Lane in Haigh just after 3.30pm.

Four ambulances, an air ambulance and police are reported to be at the scene.

One eye witness said the girl stepped out in front of a school bus and was hit by a passing car. She reported hearing a “blood-curdling scream”.

She also saw teachers trying to comfort the girl while a member of the victim’s family argued with the female driver of the car, a white Ford Fiesta.

The girl will be taken to hospital.