Pupils get online safety hints

A week of events encouraging people to stay safe online will be rolled out as part of an international awareness campaign.

Safer Internet Day on Monday February 6 promotes safer and more responsible use of online technology and this year will embrace the theme “be the change: unite for a better internet.”

Coun Terry Halliwell

Wigan Council will celebrate the day by hosting a week of events with the aim of getting residents of all ages online and aware of the dangers.

As part of the week, Standish St Marie’s and Leigh St Joseph’s Primaries’ pupils will attend libraries for online safety lessons. There will also be other activities around the rest of the borough, including:

February 6: 10.30am to 11.30am (Wigan Library) 2pm-4pm (Golborne Library): Get help with your electronic devices for free; 1.30pm to 3pm: Giggles, Wiggles, Stories and Rhymes session with a safer internet theme for children under five at Tyldesley Library; 4.30pm to 6.30pm: Circus workshop at Wigan Youth Zone exploring online safety through digital creativity and animation. For young people ages 11 to 19 (or 25 for those with additional needs).

February 7: 10am to noon (Wigan Library) 1.30pm to 3.30pm (Leigh Library): Session for those who have little or no experience online or those with sight loss and need to learn new ways of getting online. Book by calling Wigan Library: 01942 827621 or Leigh Library: 01942 827621 10am to 11.30am: Get help accessing the internet, learn about email and online forms and more with one of the FREE Get Online courses at Leigh Library. Book by calling 01942 404404. 10.30am to 11.30am: Giggles, Wiggles Stories and Rhymes session for children under five at Hindley Library or Wigan Library. Standish Library will also run this session 2pm to 3pm.

Although the internet is an amazing phenomenon, it’s imperative that residents feel safe online Coun Terry Halliwell

February 8: 10am to 11.30am: A session for those who need help accessing the internet, emails and much more. Book a place onto the FREE Get Online course at Wigan Library by calling: 01942 827621. 11am to noon: Giggles, Wiggles, Stories and Rhyme for children under five at Leigh Library.

Coun Terry Halliwell, portfolio holder for transformation, championed the plans and said: “Thanks to the emphasis the council has on digital skills within the borough with facilities such as ReportIT and MyAccount, we are already saving online customers a significant amount of money by encouraging them to embrace digital ways of contacting us.

“However, although the internet is an amazing phenomenon, it’s imperative that residents feel safe online. We need to understand how to navigate ourselves properly, which is why these activities are so important for people to access.”

For details about any of the events, email servicedelivery@wigan.gov.uk or to find out more on how to remain safe online, visit www.saferinternet.org.uk.

Sign up to MyAccount at: www.wigan.gov.uk/MyAccount to access council services online or head to: www.wigan.gov.uk/ReportIT to learn more about the ReportIT app.