Racer turned rocker James to meet fans

A motorcycle racer turned rocker will give fans the chance to find out more about his extraordinary career at a Wigan event.

James Toseland, who won the World Superbike Championship twice in a glittering career on two wheels before becoming founder and front man of rock group Toseland, will visit the borough later this year.

Leisuretec is hosting an evening with Toseland at Rigaletto’s restaurant at the DW Stadium following the success of a similar previous event with Starsailor singer and guitarist James Walsh.

Hosted by Fraser Dainton from Sky Sports, the night will give fans the chance to hear more about his success on track and stage and listen to intimate renditions of songs from his band’s catalogue.

Lorraine Ward from Leisuretec said: “Everybody who went to the James Walsh evening absolutely loved it and it was a sell-out.

“They asked us if we could do another one and we thought we wanted to attract a different audience. That’s when we thought of James because he’s got a varied past and would bring in the motorcycle and music audiences.

“His interview with Fraser should be really interesting, he’s got a lot of things in his past and also going forward.

“We’ve been putting posters out and so far it has been really well received. We seem to have hit something of a winner.

“It’s going to be similar to the last one but rather than have one long interview we may well have Fraser talk to him for about 15 minutes, then have one or two songs, and then carry on with interviews.”

As well as putting his own life and achievements centre stage James will be joined on the night by band member Zurab Melua.

The night will also support the Manchester Emergency Fund helping victims of the appalling terrorist attack in the city and their families.

The Honda dealership at Martland Mill is donating a helmet which James will sign to raise money and organisers are hoping a bike similar to the one made by the manufacturer which he rode to superbike glory will be on display.

James is a prominent supporter of various charities, running annual events in aid of Sheffield Children’s Hospital and recently penning We’ll Stop At Nothing, the official anthem for the 2017 Special Olympics GB National Games.

He took global motorcycling crowns in 2004 and 2007 and his group Toseland has now released two full-length albums as well as touring the UK and Europe alongside some of the biggest names in music.

An Evening with James Toseland will be held at Rigaletto’s on July 26. Tickets are £56, including a three-course meal, the music performances and interviews, signings and merchandise.

For more information or to buy tickets ring 01942 774000 or visit www.dwstadium.com