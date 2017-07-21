Races cancelled at Haydock after stalls handler injury

Have your say

An injury to a stalls handler has led to Haydock Races being abandoned today.

An air ambulance was called to the course before the fourth race of the day after the unnamed man was apparently run over by mobile stalls there.

A British Horse Racing spokesman said that the incident was reported to the starters and clerk of the course and they agreed to scrap the rest of the meeting.

Police have been informed and an inquiry was expected to be launched tonight.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said officers were called in at 3.40pm after reports of a collision between a man and vehicle carrying machinery.

Several leading racing figures have taken to social media to express concern for the handler.