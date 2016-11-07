Rachael’s crowd fund plea for help

A singer-songwriter and former high-class call girl is seeking public help to turn people’s lives around by founding a record label.

Rachael Webster, who has written an extraordinary account of her journey from a party lifestyle in London to living in a homeless hostel and battling addiction,is putting together music organisation Vox International.

Rachael Webster at a Crisis Skylight music workshop with David Gray

Rachael, who spent part of her childhood in Leigh, hopes the label will allow her to realise her long-held musical dreams by releasing her debut album as a solo artist October Moon.

However, she also says she wants to provide jobs and opportunities for unemployed people from the borough and is crowd-funding £5,000 to make the project a reality.

Rachael said: “I wrote my first song aged seven and I grew up in a very musical family.

“I was in my first band at 17 in Liverpool and I was also in a boy-girl duo, but then at 21 I had my first child.

I want to create work and jobs for people to save them going to foodbanks and offer secure, paid positions so people may feel inspired every day and will not suffer poverty, depression and homelessness Rachael Webster

“I began to write my album at the charity Crisis Skylight in London and now I want to release my first album as a solo artist. I’m also looking for other musicians to sign to the label.

“It’s not just about my album, though, I know the label can open lots of doors for people. We can’t all be singers or artists or campaigners changing the world, but everybody can do something.

“I’m working with a team of people on this and we would like to give opportunities to those who may not have had them before.

“The whole idea behind the label is to tell people who may be at home, depressed and watching TV that they can do things. I was a homeless girl knocking on church doors but given the right level of support people can achieve anything.

“I want to create work and jobs for people to save them going to foodbanks and offer secure, paid positions so people may feel inspired every day and will not suffer poverty, depression and homelessness.”

Rachael and her team are setting up Vox International in Liverpool, where she is working with the company Idiom Music, but hope to help people from across the North West, including Wigan and Leigh.

She described how she initially nurtured her love of music through the jukebox at a Leigh cafe and performe in a group called New Society and the duo The Real Element.

To find out more or donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rachael-webster