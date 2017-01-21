Radio presenter’s film about singer

A young Wigan radio presenter and songwriter has made a short film giving music fans an exclusive look behind the scenes at a major tour.

Danny Simm, from Platt Bridge, created the 10-minute documentary Danny Meets Chris Bourne at the former Hollywood Ending singer and solo artist’s Manchester date from his recent UK jaunt.

Danny Simm

The film sees Danny interview Chris and capture some of the light-hearted moments that go on backstage before musicians perform to their adoring fans.

Danny first got to know Chris on the music scene a couple of years ago and got the idea for the documentary from well-known radio personality Fearne Cotton, who occasionally creates similar films in which she meets well-known artists.

Danny, 19, said: “The idea came when McFly played Manchester in October. I went down to the gig and Chris was there doing merchandise.

“He was also promoting his own tour so we had this crazy idea we would go out before the show to the queue outside the venue and talk to everybody while playing music from a speaker.

“We just thought it would be cool to capture this good vibe you get with people at gigs, so that’s exactly what we did.

“We filmed some games played backstage. I invented this game where I would ask him questions, he had to put his fist in his mouth and then the audience guesses the answer to the question.

“I also got him to try to teach me skateboarding, which as a dyspraxic was quite a challenge. There’s a really cool moment when you see what happens when I got on the board and tried to do a trick, but I won’t spoil it.”

The documentary, which is now available on YouTube, was filmed last October at Chris’ gig at Manchester venue Sound Control.

The film is not Danny’s first venture into video, having previously produced a series of comic adventures in which he travelled to well-known landmarks around the country in the company of a rather grumpy puppet.

Danny also co-writes songs, is involved in artist management in the music scene and is a guest presenter for a children’s radio station in London, but admits he would like to work more in film.

He said: “If you want to be a presenter the number one piece of advice you’re given is to go out and make videos about things you are interested in.

“I’m currently going through my interests like adventure, which I developed a taste for going on tour with the Australian band Lyon Estate. We visited so many cool places.

“I’m getting to make stuff I want to do, which is pretty awesome.”

The documentary is on Youtube, available by searching for Danny Simm.