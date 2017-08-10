Real ale firm’s planning bid for brewery tap bar

A Wigan brewery’s application to include a bar at its site in the borough will be determined by the planning committee next week.

Real ale producer Windmill Brewery wants to provide seating for around 45 people to sample its range of craft ales at its headquarters at Standish Hall Farm.

The mezzanine level of the existing brewery will be used to install the bar area and toilets as well as the tables and chairs.

The plans for the Wood Lane facility are expected to face little difficulty at next Tuesday’s planning meeting as a report prepared for committee members recommends that the application is approved subject to a number of conditions being met.

The brewery, which is the brainchild of Paul Bolton who also owns Parbold gastropub The Windmill, moved into the brewing location last year and was given a three-year licence to create a range of cask and keg ales.

Mr Bolton said: “We’re always being asked to allow people to come to the brewery to see how we make such great brews and naturally they want to sample them there and then. A brewery tap makes perfect sense.

“We’re particularly mindful of our neighbours, of course, so we’re only seeking limited opening hours.

“We’re seeking permission for an intimate bar within the brewery. There’s sufficient parking and common sense says that visitors will have nominated drivers.

“Brewery tours are popular among visitors so we’ll be adding something to the area’s tourism appeal and building our brand as we go. That can only be good for jobs and investment,”

The building complex at the former farm is surrounded by hardstanding which will serve as car parking and access to the mezzanine bar will be up an existing staircase linked to the routes visitors already follow through the brewing area.

The application is for open ing hours from noon until 8.30pm and the venue is expected to welcome drinkers around three days a week, creating one full-time job and two part-time roles.

Wigan Council’s report suggests officers are happy with the development which has been proposed.

The report states: “The proposed change of use to a mixed-use establishment is considered to make effective use of an existing building in the Green Belt and support the existing business, by promoting and selling the product which is brewed on site.”