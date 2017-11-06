Reports of child abduction from annual bonfire event

Police are currently responding to reports of a possible child abduction at Heaton Park.

Around 9.15pm this evening, Sunday 5 November, police were called to reports that a girl had been abducted from Heaton Park, where thousands of people had gathered for the annual bonfire and fireworks display.

Officers are currently at the scene and are following a number of procedures including the search of vehicles leaving the park.

Superintendent Arif Nawaz of GMP’s City of Manchester Team, said: “I want people to know we are taking this report extremely seriously and are following all possible lines of enquiry, which may cause some disruption to people leaving the event this evening.

“We need to be really clear about what has happened this evening so I’d ask that people refrain from speculating around the circumstances on social media as we follow our processes.

“Thank you to all for your cooperation and patience.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2512 of 05/11/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.