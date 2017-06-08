Resident’s horror after finding rubber glove filled with urine

A Wigan resident has spoken of his disgust at finding a rubber glove filled with urine abandoned on a quiet residential street.

Ian Hall made the repulsive discovery while out walking his dog on Cranbrook Way in Whitley last Thursday.

To me this is very depressing and disturbing. It just shows no respect for people Ian Hall

He noticed a van marked Kelly Communications and was initially angered by the sight of food and drink litter on the floor around the vehicle.

However, as he got closer he noticed the white glove filled with a suspicious amber-coloured liquid.

He was horrified to find his fears confirmed and says he has strong suspicions as to the identity of the culprits.

Mr Hall said: “I spotted the two Kelly Communications workers because I could see a certain amount of litter on the floor, something I find truly insulting.

“I took some pictures of everything they had thrown out onto the road and decided to return a little later and see exactly what had been left.

“What I saw I could not quite take in.

“There was a small area of food waste that would have come from the driver’s side, a considerably larger one at the passenger side, and then a rubber glove.

“I’m certain it was filled with urine and I’m sure it will be from the van.

“To me this is very depressing and disturbing. It just shows no respect for people.”

Mr Hall says he has now written to Kelly Communications about the incident, which happened at around 12.30pm on June 1.

The Wigan Post’s enquiry to Kelly Communications did not produce a response but the town hall says it has been in touch after being alerted to the incident by Mr Hall.

Karl Battersby, director for economy and environment at Wigan Council, said: “We received a report of littering which was allegedly carried out by contractors for a utility company from a concerned member of the public.

“We have spoken to the company who are investigating this incident. Littering is never acceptable and has a detrimental impact on Wigan borough. We would encourage anyone who spots littering or flytipping to contact us through the Report It app or online at www.wigan.gov.uk.reportit.”